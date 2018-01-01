One of the First Deaf to serve in Israeli Military

Elinor Goldberg, Deaf Israeli Military Officer

Elinor signs, "I broke the ceiling, broke the wall". Text: "I broke the glass ceiling"

Elinor Goldberg

Deaf Israeli Military Officer

Elinor signs, "They wouldn't admit me at first because they didn't believe that Deaf can do it." Text: Denied at first. Didn't believe Deaf can serve.

Elinor persisted. Israeli News on the Right to Serve

Elinor signs, "can lipread Arabic language and Hebrew language" Text: Spy. Lipreading Arabic and Hebrew Languages

Elinor signs, "I could smell the bombing stuff before the hearing people!" Text: Terror Responder. Can smell bombing materials.

Elinor signs, "While I was focused, I suddenly noticed a black object moving up, it was a black cow! Our professor was testing us, to see if we'd notice during the bombing training exercise." Text: 136% Faster. In target periphery - Elinor noticed a cow before others during training.

