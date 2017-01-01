





Photo: Irina, our event coordinator, shares the exciting updates of the #DeafChanukah event in this video! Play Video

The Jewish Deaf Foundation has announced they are hosting its fourth annual New York City "Deaf Chanukah Celebration".

Rabbi Yeshoshua Soudakoff, a Deaf Rabbi who was married to Israeli native Cheftziba and currently lives in Tel Aviv, is organizing this event again this year.

It will be held on Sunday, December 17th at Museum of Jewish Heritage in at Battery Park starting at 3 PM. This day is the sixth night of Chanukah.

According to Jewish Deaf Foundation email, "Our delicious buffet dinner, amazing social opportunities, fun entertainment, and the inspiring ceremonial lighting of the De'VIA Menorah will make this evening the most unforgettable one ever!"

Photo: Davin Searls is Guest of Honor.

Davin Searls, Guest of Honor, will be lighting up the De'VIA Menorah this year. Davin travels the world to promote Deaf leadership and community through his organization, Discovering Deaf Worlds.

Joshua Finkle will be emcee, and Deaf performers - Daniel Israilov from Israel, Monique Holt, and Jeremy Lee Sanchez will provide entertainment. There will be carnival-style booths with Chanukah games and activities for the entire family.

Deaf Chanukah Celebration page on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/events/440790936314866/

NYC Deaf Chanukah Celebration Event Details and Ordering Information - https://jewishdeaffoundation.org/nycchanukah/

The theme of this year's Chanukah Celebration is "Celebrating the Jewish Deaf Spirit". They ask you to find the perfect blue outfit and WOW everyone at the event! It can be a blue scarf, hat, shirt, or even your favorite evening gown!

Photo: Rabbi Yeshoshua Soudakoff and wife, Israeli native Cheftziba currently live in Tel Aviv

Jewish Deaf Resource Center, a local NYC organization that has worked behind the scenes for many years to provide resources for Jewish Deaf people and built many bridges between the Jewish and Deaf communities. We are proud to have them as one of our major sponsors this year.

Rabbi Soudakoff said Chanukah Celebration interpreting services will be sponsored by Deaf and Hard of Hearing Interpreting Services (DHIS).

Voice interpretation for hearing guests, Russian Sign Language interpreters will also be provided for Russian Deaf participants, and accommodations may be provided for Deaf-blind attendees if they contact JDF in advance regarding SSPs.

The logo for UJA Federation New York was also incorporated in the announcement.

Source: The Jewish Deaf Foundation