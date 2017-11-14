  1. Skip to Menu
  2. Skip to Content
  3. Skip to Footer

 

ISSUE NO. 186 -  KISLEV - TEVET 5778  -  DECEMBER 2017

WATCH: IDF Volunteers Sing National Anthem in Sign Language

  • Print
Details
Date: Current Issue
Category: Feature News

WATCH: IDF Volunteers Sing National Anthem in Sign Language

Nov 14, 2017
United with Israel

The swearing-in ceremony for IDF volunteer soldiers is unlike any other!

In this video, each one of the patriotic soldiers, singing the Israeli national anthem from the heart, had joined the IDF as a volunteer.

They were all exempt from mandatory military service, but eagerly volunteered to serve.

Not only that, but when singing Hatikvah, which is the custom at all ceremonies for new IDF recruits, they also used sign language, in order to include their deaf comrades.

     Play Video - https://www.facebook.com/idfonline/videos/1682882488401281/

 

Indeed, these young men and women are among Israel’s best!

Source: https://unitedwithisrael.org/watch-idf-volunteers-sing-national-anthem-in-sign-language/

This Month's Video

Published on Aug 28, 2014 Episode 1 of "Deaf & Dumb"Does a spider understand American Sign Language? Siblings...

HDVS_CATEGORY: Culture
Designed and maintained by Eyeth Studios, LLC
donate jdcc
Designed and maintained by Eyeth Studios, LLC
jdcc news
Sign up to JDCC mailing list!