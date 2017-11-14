WATCH: IDF Volunteers Sing National Anthem in Sign Language
- Details
- Date: Current Issue
- Category: Feature News
Nov 14, 2017
United with Israel
The swearing-in ceremony for IDF volunteer soldiers is unlike any other!
In this video, each one of the patriotic soldiers, singing the Israeli national anthem from the heart, had joined the IDF as a volunteer.
They were all exempt from mandatory military service, but eagerly volunteered to serve.
Not only that, but when singing Hatikvah, which is the custom at all ceremonies for new IDF recruits, they also used sign language, in order to include their deaf comrades.
Play Video - https://www.facebook.com/idfonline/videos/1682882488401281/
Indeed, these young men and women are among Israel’s best!
Source: https://unitedwithisrael.org/watch-idf-volunteers-sing-national-anthem-in-sign-language/
Feature News
-
At World Federation for the Deaf conference, finally, an Israeli speaker
-
WATCH: IDF Volunteers Sing National Anthem in Sign Language
-
AMAZING GRACE: She is African American, hearing impaired, and a senior citizen. Tirtzah Israel’s path from her Baptist church upbringing to becoming an ordained Chicago rabbi
-
Hebrew Seminary Ordains New Rabbi
-
Sundance Now Orders ‘This Close’ Dramedy With Marlee Matlin, Cheryl Hines, Zach Gilford & Colt Prattes
Jewish Deaf Tidbits
-
New Israeli research into genomes sheds light on causes of deafness
-
International Deaf Chanukah Celebration in Israel - Dec 12
-
Shabbat Morning Service - NYC, Dec 9
-
CID ON ST. LOUIS ON THE AIR! Bob Brody
-
From ASL interpreters to service dogs, Orthodox shuls trying to be more inclusive
-
For Auction: Lunch for 2 with Oscar Award-Winning Actress, Marlee Matlin, in New York City
-
Book: Maybe Esther
-
Marlee Matlin at Boston Jewish Film Festival
-
Hanukkah Potluck - Metro DC area