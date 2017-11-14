Nov 14, 2017

United with Israel

The swearing-in ceremony for IDF volunteer soldiers is unlike any other!

In this video, each one of the patriotic soldiers, singing the Israeli national anthem from the heart, had joined the IDF as a volunteer.

They were all exempt from mandatory military service, but eagerly volunteered to serve.

Not only that, but when singing Hatikvah, which is the custom at all ceremonies for new IDF recruits, they also used sign language, in order to include their deaf comrades.

Play Video - https://www.facebook.com/idfonline/videos/1682882488401281/

Indeed, these young men and women are among Israel’s best!

Source: https://unitedwithisrael.org/watch-idf-volunteers-sing-national-anthem-in-sign-language/