Sundance Now Orders ‘This Close’ Dramedy With Marlee Matlin, Cheryl Hines, Zach Gilford & Colt Prattes
- Details
- Date: Current Issue
- Category: Feature News
by Denise Petski
November 13, 2017 12:19pm
Deadline Hollywood
Sundance Now has given its first straight-to-series order to dramedy This Close, with Oscar winner Marlee Matlin (Children of A Lesser God) set to recur, joining series regulars Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Zach Gilford (Kingdom, Friday Night Lights) and Colt Prattes (Dirty Dancing). It’s slated for premiere in 2018.
Written by and starring Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman, both of whom are deaf, This Close is based on a series of shorts featured at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival’s Short Form Episodic Showcase. The six-episode half-hour series explores the relationship between best friends Kate (Stern), who is newly engaged, and Michael (Feldman), who is attempting to move on from his ex-fiancé.
Gilford plays Danny, Kate’s (Stern) fiancé; Hines is Stella, a PR maven and Kate’s boss; Prattes portrays Ryan, Michael’s (Feldman) ex; and Matlin plays Michael’s mother, Annie, a recovering alcoholic trying to reconnect with her son.
Originally written and acted by Josh Feldman and Shoshannah Stern has been signed up as a straight-to-series dramedy with Marlee Matlin for Sundance's VOD service "Sundance Now."
“When Sundance Now made the decision this past spring to forge into originals, we had two goals in mind,” said Jan Diedrichsen, General Manager of SundanceTV and Sundance Now. “The first was to extend the Sundance legacy by uncovering storytellers and auteurs who had a distinctive vision. The second was to find talent that would truly connect with our engaged audience on Sundance Now. With ‘This Close,’ we’ve completely hit the mark on both fronts. We knew we had something special when we discovered Shoshannah and Josh’s work at the Sundance Film Festival. They are masterful storytellers and terrific actors, and this narrative, both charming and relatable, is the perfect fit for our service.”
This Close is executive produced by Christine Vachon and David Hinojosa for Killer Films, Mary Pat Bentel and Paul Young, along with Stern and Feldman. Super Deluxe serves as the studio for the Sundance Now Original production, with Winnie Kemp overseeing production.
Source: http://deadline.com/2017/11/sundance-now-this-close-dramedy-marlee-matlin-cheryl-hines-zach-gilford-colt-prattes-1202207179/
Feature News
-
At World Federation for the Deaf conference, finally, an Israeli speaker
-
WATCH: IDF Volunteers Sing National Anthem in Sign Language
-
AMAZING GRACE: She is African American, hearing impaired, and a senior citizen. Tirtzah Israel’s path from her Baptist church upbringing to becoming an ordained Chicago rabbi
-
Hebrew Seminary Ordains New Rabbi
-
Sundance Now Orders ‘This Close’ Dramedy With Marlee Matlin, Cheryl Hines, Zach Gilford & Colt Prattes
Jewish Deaf Tidbits
-
New Israeli research into genomes sheds light on causes of deafness
-
International Deaf Chanukah Celebration in Israel - Dec 12
-
Shabbat Morning Service - NYC, Dec 9
-
CID ON ST. LOUIS ON THE AIR! Bob Brody
-
From ASL interpreters to service dogs, Orthodox shuls trying to be more inclusive
-
For Auction: Lunch for 2 with Oscar Award-Winning Actress, Marlee Matlin, in New York City
-
Book: Maybe Esther
-
Marlee Matlin at Boston Jewish Film Festival
-
Hanukkah Potluck - Metro DC area