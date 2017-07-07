Rabbi Yehoshua Soudakoff announced on his Facebook page "It was my greatest pleasure and honor to officiate the marriage of the magnificent couple - Avi and Gilat Bokler! I wish you two much blessing and success in your new journey as husband and wife! Just as the taste of wine improves with every year that passes, so too should the love between you two grow and become stronger from day to day."

Rabbi Soudakoff officiated at the wedding under the chuppah held on October 29th.

"We made history in the State of Israel, and made a great step forward in the push for equality for the Deaf community!"

Video - https://www.facebook.com/deafrabbi/videos/10155749662937192/

Source: Yehoshua Soudakoff