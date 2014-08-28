[EDITOR'S NOTE: we were alerted to a hearing CODA running for a local seat in New York City. Steve Saperstein, 32 has deaf parents and deaf brother and was a teacher of Deaf in the New York City Department of Education. He is running for 48th City Council District.]

Steve Saperstein was born in Brooklyn, and grew up in the neighborhoods of Sheepshead Bay and Brighton Beach. His grandparents, Milton and Florence, were among the first residents of Trump Village in the 1960s, and his wife Elina emigrated from the former Soviet Union with her family in 1989. She and Steve are the proud parents of a newborn daughter, Rebecca.

Steve wants his daughter to grow up in a New York where she can ride the subway safely, get a good education, and have a career and family of her own. Steve decided that the best way to guarantee his daughter that future was to run for the City Council.

Steve served during Mike Bloomberg’s administration with the Mayor’s Office of Film, Theatre & Broadcasting, where he worked to minimize the impact of location shooting on our local neighborhoods, residents and small businesses.

He is a member of several outreach organizations, including UJA Federation of NY, Israeli Air Force Center Young Professionals of the East Coast, Brooklyn First Responders for Addiction, and the Brooklyn Hebrew Society for the Deaf.

Although Steve’s hearing is perfect, his parents, Brian and Susan, and younger brother, Bruce, are deaf.

This had a profound effect on Steve, who became fluent in American Sign Language as a young child in order to communicate with his own mom and dad.

It’s what led him to a career in special education, where he works to empower students with disabilities (and their families), to give them the same opportunity for success that all Americans are entitled.

He attended P.S. 206, P.S. 100, I.S. 303, and Midwood High School, and received a B.A. in Metropolitan Studies from New York University, with a J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law.

After getting his law degree, he earned an M.A. in Deaf & Hard of Hearing Education from Hunter College (CUNY) and a second M.A. in School Leadership from Touro College.

Source: https://saperstein2017.com/about/