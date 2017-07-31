Photo credit: JULY 31, 2017 | 03:25PM PT ERIC MCCANDLESS

Elizabeth Wagmeister

TV Reporter

@EWagmeister

Variety

Marlee Matlin has joined “Quantico” as a series regular for the upcoming third season, Variety has learned.

Matlin will play Jocelyn Turner, an ex-FBI agent who was known at one time as the best undercover agent in the field until a bomb blew up near her and rendered her deaf. The FBI put her out to pasture, but now she’s being brought back to join a special unit with several other returning characters.

Matlin, in real life, is deaf. She is a prominent member of the National Association of the Deaf, and is the only deaf performer to have won the Academy Award for best actress, which she won in 1987 for her first film, “Children of a Lesser God.” Over the course of her career, she has also won a Golden Globe and has been nominated for four Emmys.

For ABC, the role is the latest authentic casting choice, following the family sitcom “Speechless,” which is about a kid with special needs and stars Micah Fowler who has cerebral palsy in real life.

For Matlin, the “Quantico” gig marks a continuation in the actress’s relationship with Disney/ABC, as she had a large role on Freeform’s “Switched at Birth,” and also competed on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

Starring Priyanka Chopra, “Quantico” is an espionage drama about FBI recruits training at the Quantico base. Along with Matlin, Season 3 will see some casting changes with Yasmine Al Massri and Pearl Thusi leaving the show. Chopra will be back along with returning cast members Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy and Blair Underwood. Michael Seitzman has joined the series as showrunner, following Josh Safran’s departure. The third season will span 13 episodes.

“Quantico,” which was created by Safran, hails from ABC Studios. Along with Seitzman, executive producers are Mark Gordon, Nicholas Pepper and Robert Sertner.

Matlin is repped by Innovative Artists and manager Steve Sauer at Media Four.

