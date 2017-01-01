E. Lynn Jacobowitz will be mistress of ceremonies at 110th Anniversary Gala banquet of Hebrew Association of the Deaf (HAD).

The Gala will be held at Philadelphia Marriott West in Conshohocken, PA.

JJ Jones will perform mime show; there will be a Disc Jockey with Cocktail Hour and Cash Bar.

To make reservations, contact Heather Goldstein at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: Hebrew Association of the Deaf