Jerusalem to hold 'sign language' bar/bat mitzvah celebration
- Details
- Date: Current Issue
- Category: Feature News
Photo caption: Bar mitzvah for children of wounded soldiers at Aish Hatorah yeshiva (Flash 90)
Arutz Sheva Staff, ז' באייר תשע"ז, 5/3/2017
Arutz Sheva 7
Jerusalem hosts annual bar/bat mitzvah celebration for deaf children from all over Israel.
On May 8th the International Young Israel Movement (IYIM) for the Israel Region will be hosting its annual bar/bat mitzvah celebration in Jerusalem.
The celebration is part of IYIM's Judaic Heritage Program for Israel's Deaf and Hearing Impaired.
Enrollment for the 2017 celebration has surpassed previous years, and IYIM looks forward to its biggest event as of yet with the hosting of more than 70 celebrants from Kiryat Shmonah in the North all the way down to Eilat in the South.
The celebrants include students from the SHEMA after-school network and from various schools all over Israel. Each participant brings his or her own life story and what they have had to work towards and overcome to reach the celebration of this life milestone, their entry into Jewish adulthood.
The unique ceremony is the culmination of several months of educational programming for each celebrant on the basics of Judaism and the ethics of Jewish adulthood. The celebrants will be accompanied by family members, teachers, and counselors.
The day will begin in a beautiful synagogue in Jerusalem, where IYIM will host what promises to be a moving ceremony, followed by a celebratory lunch. The group will continue to a tour of the Old City, with a concluding ceremony taking place at the Kotel. The day’s events are accompanied by sign language interpreters from start to finish.
Source: http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/229036
Feature News
-
Police Crack Ring That Smuggled Deaf Eastern Europeans Into Israel to Work as Beggars
-
Jerusalem to hold 'sign language' bar/bat mitzvah celebration
-
Marlee Matlin Seeks Tyler Henry's Help to Find Out How She Became Deaf in This Incredible Hollywood Medium Clip!
-
Jewish Deaf Congress Scheduled Speakers
-
JPost exclusive with the actress who 'willed a dream'
-
Washington Society of Jewish Deaf - Change of Officers
-
PM congratulates deaf, Jewish Academy-Award winner on award in Tel Aviv
-
Deaflympics athletes get president’s blessing ahead of summer games
-
Update on USA Donation of Torah to Deaf Temple in Minsk
-
JADE ASL Group Seeks More Captioning in Jewish Programs
Jewish Deaf Tidbits
-
Israeli Musical Videos with Captions
-
Shabbaton for Jewish Deaf & their families in Mid-West!
-
High Holy Days Services - Florida
-
Washington Society of Jewish Deaf - Message from New Leadership
-
Israeli Emergency Org Gives First EMS Course in Sign Language
-
Two more animated tzaddikim videos now captioned