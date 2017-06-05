by JESS COHEN

Mon, Jun 5, 2017 12:15 PM

E News

Marlee Matlin wants to learn the real story behind how she became deaf.

The Oscar-winning actress sits down with Tyler Henry on Wednesday's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry and reveals her desire to understand what happened to her at 18 months old.

When Marlee and her translator Jack Jason meet with Tyler, she explains that she's had "conflicting" answers as to how she became deaf. Then suddenly, Marlee's late father communicates with Tyler and tells him that initially he thought she was just "stubborn" like he was, which makes Marlee very happy.

Jack explains to Tyler that when a woman said Marlee was deaf her dad replied, "No she's just stubborn."

