Photo caption: Holding the Torah, Rabbi Grisha Abramovich.

Update report from Temple Beth Solomon in California:

TBS Connects with Deaf Jews 6000 Miles Away

As we reported in earlier articles and FB posts, TBS had the extraordinary honor of sending our Holocaust Torah back to its birthplace. In April it travelled via El Al airlines with Rabbi Dalia’s colleague and friend, Rabbi Karen Strok, traveling from Los Angeles to Jerusalem, to its final destination–Minsk in the Republic of Belarus.

The exchange took place at the opening ceremonies this past May at the Union 2for Progressive Judaism’s Connections Conference in Jerusalem, and now a remarkable “connection” has indeed taken place.

The WUPJ created a beautiful blue, velvet Torah mantle embroidered with both English and Russian the names of TBS and Sheket to commemorate this momentous event. It was presented to Rabbi Grisha Abramovich, the head rabbi of the Religious Union for Progressive Judaism in the Republic of Belarus, to deliver to our Deaf “Sister” congregation, Kehillat Sheket in Minsk.

It is awe-inspiring that a Torah–the most sacred ritual item in Judaism–was the catalyst to connect us with a Deaf congregation 6000 miles away. This Torah was created 500 years ago in that area of the world and now five centuries later it goes full circle back to its birthplace and most importantly to another Deaf congregation. Now, they have the same opportunity that TBS members had, to connect fully with their Jewish identity. This is one more piece toward full inclusion in their precious heritage and is truly a transformational occasion for us. We are elated to be one small piece in this holy connection.

Source: Congregation News