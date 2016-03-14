Photo: Camilla at the Spanish Riding School in Vienna. Photo: ClarenceHouse/Twitter

PETER ANDERSON

SENIOR REPORTER

ROYAL CENTRAL

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall concluded their European tour with a visit to Austria, and in a series of visits both individually and as a pair, Prince Charles let slip at least one area where Camilla is better than him at doing something!

Their day started at the Jewish Museum, where the couple met Holocaust survivors and listened to their stories of camps, their families and rebuilding their lives after the war. In turn, Prince Charles told of his paternal grandmother, Princess Alice of Battenberg. She married Prince Andrew of Greece, and Prince Philip was their son. She was also the sister of Earl Mountbatten, Prince Charles’ favourite uncle. During World War II, she stayed in Athens and sheltered Jewish refugees. Though deaf, she could lip-read both English and German, thanks to this work she is recognised as “Righteous Among the Nations” by Israel’s Holocaust memorial institution, Yad Vashem.

Following their visit there, the Royal couple dropped in on a rehearsal of the Vienna Philharmonic at the Musikverein. Earlier this year, Gustavo Dudamel became the youngest conductor to conduct the famous New Year’s Day concert. They then continued to a nearby family vineyard, where Prince Charles confessed to not being able to grasp what wine connoisseurs meant when they talked about various elements of a wine’s taste. However, according to the Prince, the Duchess is well versed in the lingua vinum – a “great red wine enthusiast!”

They then went their different ways, Prince Charles to a roundtable discussion on Modern Slavery at the Austrian Integration Fund; while Camilla went to the famous Spanish Riding School in Vienna. The current riding school was built in the early part of the eighteenth century and is the Winter Riding School within the Hofburg Palace. However, the Spanish Riding School has been in existence since the latter part of the sixteenth century, the oldest riding school still in existence. The Duchess not only saw a display of dressage the school is famous for but also got a chance to meet some of the horses in their stables later.

Source: http://royalcentral.co.uk/uk/charlesandcamilla/charles-and-camilla-conclude-european-tour-in-austria-80132