  1. Skip to Menu
  2. Skip to Content
  3. Skip to Footer

 

ISSUE NO. 180 -  ADAR 5777  -  MARCH 2017

Jewish Deaf Congress Conference - Metro DC area, Aug 13-16th

  • Print
Details
Date: Current Issue
Category: Feature News

Jewish Deaf Congress Conference - Metro DC area, Aug 13-16th

Save the date
"Chicken Soup for the Jewish Deaf Soul: Looking Back, Looking Forward"

Hosted by: Jewish Deaf Congress

August 13-16, 2017

Hilton Rockville, 1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852

For information and to register - https://jdc2017conference.wixsite.com/2017-jdc-conference

Registration: $295 (includes meals, Scotch & Chocolate and Banquet night)

If you register by Sunday, April 30, your name will be entered in a raffle for a free iPad or an Apple Watch. Register now.

Interested sponsors, exhibitors, and advertisers can contact Jeffrey Cohen at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Questions? https://jdc2017conference.wixsite.com/2017-jdc-conference

Questions? Email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Source: Washington Society of Jewish Deaf

This Month's Video

A Purim ABC ASL Story

HDVS_CATEGORY: Holidays
Designed and maintained by Eyeth Studios, LLC
donate jdcc
Designed and maintained by Eyeth Studios, LLC
jdcc news
Sign up to JDCC mailing list!