Save the date

"Chicken Soup for the Jewish Deaf Soul: Looking Back, Looking Forward"

Hosted by: Jewish Deaf Congress

August 13-16, 2017

Hilton Rockville, 1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852

For information and to register - https://jdc2017conference.wixsite.com/2017-jdc-conference

Registration: $295 (includes meals, Scotch & Chocolate and Banquet night)

If you register by Sunday, April 30, your name will be entered in a raffle for a free iPad or an Apple Watch. Register now.

Interested sponsors, exhibitors, and advertisers can contact Jeffrey Cohen at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Questions? https://jdc2017conference.wixsite.com/2017-jdc-conference

Questions? Email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Source: Washington Society of Jewish Deaf