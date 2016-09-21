  1. Skip to Menu
ISSUE NO. 179 -  SHEVAT-ADAR 5777  -  FEBRUARY 2017

Hillel Birth Right Israel - ASL Group

Category: Feature News

Posted on Hillel International / Birthright Israel website:

American Sign Language
(ages 18 to 26)  Departing June 5
Are you a speaker or student of American Sign Language, age 18-26? Sign up for the only ASL andSpoken English trip to explore Israel, visit important Deaf sites and spend time with Israelis fromall backgrounds. With the aid of ASL interpreters, you will experience Israel with a group of otherswho share your common language and experience the thrill of Israel and your shared identity, together.

     SIGN UP - https://www.birthrightisrael.com/organizer/11?tab=tab_trips&interest=39

Source: http://www.freeisraeltrip.org/niche-specialty.html?utm_source=Birthright+Recruitment+List&utm_campaign=9e70856e07-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2016_12_16&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_05541fdf95-9e70856e07-271951965

This Month's Video

Published on Sep 21, 2016 International Studies major Michaela Hanley, ’16, interned at LAVOSI, a school for the...

