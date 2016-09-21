Posted on Hillel International / Birthright Israel website:

American Sign Language

(ages 18 to 26) Departing June 5

Are you a speaker or student of American Sign Language, age 18-26? Sign up for the only ASL andSpoken English trip to explore Israel, visit important Deaf sites and spend time with Israelis fromall backgrounds. With the aid of ASL interpreters, you will experience Israel with a group of otherswho share your common language and experience the thrill of Israel and your shared identity, together.

