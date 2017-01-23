January 23, 2017

In a Winter 2017 email to the community, WJSD president Jeffrey Cohen says:

Shalom! Happy new year!



First, please join me in warmly welcoming David Strom as the new member at large of the WSJD Board of Directors. David was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. He currently lives in Monrovia, Maryland with his wife and two sons. His biography will be available shortly on the WSJD website. He replaces Karen Alkoby who is on sabbatical. We wish Karen well.



Since this is the last year of my term as President of WSJD, I've been planning and preparing for spring of 2017 when I step down from this position. The biggest question that you have all been asking is: "Who will be the next President of the WSJD?" At this time, that is unknown.



As we seek interested individuals who would like to fill upcoming vacant positions on the WSJD Board of Directors, many of you have asked me - What is it like to be on the Board of Directors? Is it a lot of work? What are the responsibilities of each board member? Good questions!



Serving on WSJD Board of Directors is not only an honor, but a service to the Deaf Jewish community. Yes, there is work involved. The work includes, but is not limited to attending meetings, representing WSJD at various functions and venues, providing insights and guidance, assisting in events and fund raising.



Over the years we have had many people assist us - either as a volunteer or as paid staff, which has enabled us to host many successful events.



Our current staff includes Dina Rae Padden, who was hired as a part-time program director in April 2016. She leads WSJD in coordinating logistics of each program, which includes reserving meeting room space, recruiting volunteers and marketing.



WSJD is also fortunate to have Alan Abarbanell who assists us in leading our ASL High Holy Day services and in our upcoming Passover event.



This allows the Board of Directors to be what it should be. In addition to the responsibility of operating WSJD, members of the board also provide the program director with guidance on programs and logistics.



It is never too early to think ahead. Will you consider becoming WSJD's next President? Let's begin with these questions:

What passion do you have for WSJD?

What vision do you want to contribute to the WSJD Board and the community to ensure that WSJD has a solid future?

Do you enjoy fostering teamwork and networking?

And, finally, what's involved in the role of President? In this rewarding position, the President:

leads Board meetings;

works with the Board of Directors, part-time Program Director, and the community to set the vision for WSJD;

works with the Board of Directors, the part-time Program Director, and the community to explore innovative ideas to help shape and foster the growth of WSJD and to meet the spiritual, programming and service needs of the Deaf Jewish Community;

collaborates with partners, such as Hillel at Gallaudet, Deaf Jewish organizations (local and national) and local Jewish institutions for joint programs and projects.

I have enjoyed the opportunity of being President of WSJD, meeting with our Board members, and working with each of you to make WSJD what it is today. Beginning this summer, I will remain on the Board of Directors as Past President to help provide transitional support and continuity of WSJD as an organization.



If you are interested in and have questions about the President's position, please feel free to contact me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Source: Washington Society of Jewish Deaf