Photo: The cast of Silent NO MORE at Carnegie Hall featuring Alexis Cohen far left and Rebecca Alexander, fourth from left. Photo Credit: Arthur L. Field for Hechler Photos.

Written by JV Staff

Created: January 04, 2017

The Jewish Voice New York

"I don't speak because I have the power to speak; I speak because I don't have the power to remain silent . . ."

This inspirational quote, a favorite from Rabbi A.Y. Kook, perfectly describes the spirited company of Silent NO MORE, an original “theatrical documentary” that made its New York City premiere in a one-night performance at the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on December 15th. This very special evening of storytelling was presented by No Limits, a nationwide non-profit organization that is currently celebrating its 20th year empowering deaf children to speak, dream, achieve, and inspire … And inspire it did.

Directed by No Limits founder Michelle Christie, this collection of life stories was a celebration of the triumphs of accomplished adults who are affected by hearing loss (several who were alum of the No Limits Theatre Program). Focusing more on accomplishment than struggle, Silent NO MORE had a line-up that featured two remarkable young Jewish women: Rebecca Alexander, who was selected as a “2016 Jewish Woman International Woman to Watch”. Ms. Alexander is a psychotherapist with a New York City practice who recently came to national prominence with the release of her memoir Not Fade Away: A Memoir of Senses Lost and Found. Alexis Cohen, a New Jersey native is an alumna of the No Limits Theater Group.

Ms. Cohen began the evening, good-naturedly explaining that she was part of “deaf anonymous,” which to her meant being misunderstood and ignored in both the hearing world and the deaf world. She let us know that there are two types of deafness. The “Big D” and the “little d.” The “Big D” is deaf community who sign only and the “little d” is signing and speaking. Since she is deaf and can speak (but doesn’t sign), she’s in the middle, and therefore anonymous. In her opinion, Deafspeak — the space in the middle — is rare and therefore the most beautiful space to inhabit. She likened herself to a mythical creature – like a unicorn or mermaid.

Later in the evening, a parent advocate, Bridget Stevens Pollack, informed us that currently 75% of High School students affected by hearing loss function academically only at a 4th grade level, and only 8% graduate from college. With a degree from the University of Arizona, Alexis Cohen may not be a mythical mermaid, but clearly she is a magical young lady.

Rebecca Alexander spoke about the rare genetic disease (Usher Syndrome Type III) that is the cause of her degenerative deafness and blindness. Losing both sight and hearing since she was a teenager, Rebecca now has only a sliver of vision (10 degrees, while the average person has 180 degrees) and significantly deteriorated hearing (though her hearing is now aided greatly by the cochlear implant she has been wearing since 2013).

Despite life’s challenges, she has flourished in her practice as a psychotherapist with two Masters Degrees from Columbia University, as an author, a volunteer and advocate, a fitness instructor and extreme athlete (who once swam from Alcatraz to shore in the San Francisco Bay, and summited Mount Kilimanjaro) and Lululemon Athletica brand ambassador. Her disabilities don’t deter her from accomplishing goals or living a deeply fulfilling life. As she puts it, “Each day I wake up with challenges, as we all do. The difference is, I embrace these challenges, I accept them, but most importantly, I don’t hide them or feel any lesser for having my disabilities. My disabilities are part of what makes me so bad ass.”

The cast also featured five-time American Comedy Award nominee Kathy Buckley, “America’s First Hearing Impaired Comedienne,” John Autry II, an actor many might remember signing John Lennon’s “Imagine” with deaf choir on “Glee,” and Henry Greenfield, a NJ high school teacher who biked over 3,000 miles cross-country in 50 days to raise awareness for the work of No Limits.

An evening of poignant storytelling, Silent NO MORE reminds us that our challenges are only a part of who we are, but they won’t define us if we don’t let them. The power of the human spirit is stronger than any adversity.

Learn more about No Limits and Silent NO MORE at http://www.nolimitsfordeafchildren.org.

Source: http://jewishvoiceny.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=16729:theatrical-documentary-silent-no-more-premieres-at-carnegie-hall&catid=93&Itemid=788&lang=en0