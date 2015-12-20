Photo: Jason Laveris/Filmmagic

Marlee Matlin is thanking her husband and children for their unwavering support in her sobriety journey.

On Tuesday, the Switched at Birth actress celebrated 30 years of being sober with an uplifting post on Twitter.

“TODAY – 30 years of being sober (that’s my chip)!” Matlin, 51, tweeted in addition to a photo of herself biting a token that has “XXX” engraved on it.

“I thank my husband, children, family, friends and ME,” the mother of four, who is married to Kevin Grandalski, continued. “I cannot imagine my life without it.”

The Academy Award-winning actress, who previously battled drug abuse and was in rehab when she found out about her Oscar nod for 1986’s Children of a Lesser God, credited Betty Ford to helping her beat her addiction three decades ago.

“[Betty Ford] and Betty Ford Center helped me beat my addiction,” Matlin Tweeted when news broke of the former first lady’s death. “She was an angel to many.”

In her memoir I’ll Scream Later, Matlin addressed her addiction and the reason she decided to enter rehab.

“It should have been the best time of my life. And in a surreal way it was. I had won a Golden Globe for my performance as the deaf, angry young woman in the film Children of a Lesser God. But that night I closed the door on Hollywood — at least for a time. Only a handful of people knew I was going to rehab at the Betty Ford Center the next day. I had virtually no support for my decision,” she penned in her book.

Continued Matlin: “My boyfriend Bill Hurt, whose own stint at Betty Ford was barely finished by the time I checked in, was the only person encouraging me. Everyone else thought whatever problems I might have with drugs weren’t that serious.”

“But consider January 9, 1987. I was due to fly the next day to be with Bill at Betty Ford as part of his therapy,” she wrote. “I knew they would bust me about my drug use, so I tried to finish everything I had: a gram of coke, a half-ounce bag of pot. I knew I needed help.”

