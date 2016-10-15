October 15, 2016| by Brian Anderson

With just a couple of weeks to go before the election, everybody and their grandma are coming out of the woodwork to accuse Donald Trump of horrific things. Yesterday the report was that Donald Trump called deaf actress Marlee Matlin “retarded” to her face when she appeared on his Celebrity Apprentice show. Today she issued a statement condemning Trump, but also admitting that this never happened.

On Thursday, liberal website The Daily Beast put out a story based on bullshit and conjecture accusing Trump of calling Matlin “retarded.”

Just in case you thought Donald Trump was insufficiently awful: He repeatedly called a deaf actress “retarded,” three sources tell The Daily Beast.

Trump, who was accused on Wednesday of making sexual comments to Marlee Matlin, an Oscar-winning actress who once competed on Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice, also apparently had a habit of insulting, mimicking, and demeaning as mentally handicapped his star female contestant—all because she was deaf.

Sometimes the insults would be behind her back; other times they would be right in front of her.

BTW, Matlin came in second on that season of Celebrity Apprentice and even the daily Beast acknowledges Matlin, “earned her fair share of compliments from Trump.”

Today another liberal website Raw Story says: Actress Marlee Matlin obliterates Donald Trump for calling deaf people like her ‘retarded’

Liberals have a tendency to not understand what words mean. Here’s Matlin’s “obliteration” of Trump:

“Recent media reports have circulated that Donald Trump allegedly referred to me as ‘retarded.’ The term is abhorrent and should never be used. The fact that we are talking about this during a very important moment in U.S. history has upset me deeply,” said Matlin.

“I am Deaf. There are millions of Deaf and hard of hearing people like me, in the United States and around the world who face discrimination and misunderstanding like this on a daily basis. It is unacceptable,” she continued.

“So what’s my response? It’s not about insults or taking each other down. As a person who is Deaf, as a woman, as a mom, as a wife, as an actor, I have a voice. And I’m using that voice to make myself heard…and vote,” finished Matlin.

Notice anything missing from Matlin’s response? Not only doesn’t she say that Trump called her retarded, she wasn’t even aware that he had said that. According to The Daily Beast, he said this to her face and yet she was unaware of it until the media reports yesterday.

Far from obliterating Trump, Matlin confirms that this latest slander of Trump is yet another work of fiction. She was on Celebrity Apprentice 5 years ago and never said anything about Trump calling her a retard, even though he allegedly said it to her face. Amazingly enough, she wasn’t even aware of this until Friday October 14, 2016.

This hearsay character assassination of Donald Trump is beyond ridiculous. The liberal media is jumping on baseless accusation against Trump in a pathetic effort to get Hillary Clinton elected. For the record, journalist integrity is completely dead.

Look how easy it is to promote a bullshit rumor: I heard from an anonymous source that Hillary Clinton fornicated a puppy to death with a 12-inch strap-on. Not surprisingly, Hillary’s campaign hasn’t denied these allegations. Let’s see how quick the media catches on to this one.

