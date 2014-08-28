The Jewish Deaf Foundation has announced plans for this year's Chanukah Celebrations.
- Details
- Date: Current Issue
- Category: Feature News
They will host two events for the Jewish Deaf community - in Washington, D.C., and New York City.
Monday, December 26
5pm
Top of the Town
Washington DC
Wednesday, December 28
6pm
Museum of Jewish Heritage
New York City
Rabbi Yehoshua Soudakoff, executive director of The Jewish Deaf Foundation will light the De'VIA menorah. Magic Morgan and Liliana will give magic performances.
There will be a Children's program and a Chanukah buffet and desserts will be served at both events.
Tickets and event information can be viewed at www.jewishdeaffoundation.org/Chanukah
The event is supported by Jewish Deaf Resource Center, UJA Federation of New York, The Jewish Deaf Foundation, Purple Communications and Deaf and Hard of Hearing Interpreting Services (DHIS), Inc.
Source: Jewish Deaf Multimedia
Jewish Deaf Tidbits
-
Horrifying Social Interactions: Haus Schwarzenberg Edition
-
We’re Thankful For: Sarah Kalins
-
Two Brooklyn special needs preschools took $1.4 million in public money for unqualified uses like staff bonuses
-
Interpreted Service - Calabasas, CA
-
Newton organization helps Jewish students embrace inclusion
-
Judaic Heritage Program for Israel's Deaf
-
Upcoming WSJD Events - Metro DC
-
Chanukah Service - NYC
-
Jewish Deaf Congress Conference - August 2017
-
Sign Interpreted Shabbat Service - NYC, Dec 17
-
When It Comes to Class Action Suits in Israel, Consumer Watchdogs Are More Like Poodles
-
Marlee Matlin & Camryn Manheim Help Launch Nyle DiMarco Foundation Love And Language Campaign