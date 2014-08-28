  1. Skip to Menu
ISSUE NO. 177 -  KISLEV-TEVAT 5777  -  DECEMBER 2016

The Jewish Deaf Foundation has announced plans for this year's Chanukah Celebrations.

They will host two events for the Jewish Deaf community - in Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Monday, December 26
5pm
Top of the Town
Washington DC

Wednesday, December 28
6pm
Museum of Jewish Heritage
New York City

Rabbi Yehoshua Soudakoff, executive director of The Jewish Deaf Foundation will light the De'VIA menorah. Magic Morgan and Liliana will give magic performances.

There will be a Children's program and a Chanukah buffet and desserts will be served at both events.

Tickets and event information can be viewed at www.jewishdeaffoundation.org/Chanukah

The event is supported by Jewish Deaf Resource Center, UJA Federation of New York, The Jewish Deaf Foundation, Purple Communications and Deaf and Hard of Hearing Interpreting Services (DHIS), Inc.

Source: Jewish Deaf Multimedia

